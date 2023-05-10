FDA advisers vote unanimously in support of over-the-counter birth-control pill

Advisers for the US Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously on Wednesday in support of making the birth-control pill Opill available over-the-counter, saying the benefits outweigh the risks.
Two FDA advisory panels agreed that people would use Opill safely and effectively and said groups such as adolescents and those with limited literacy would be able to take the pill at the same time every day without help from a health care worker.
The advisers were asked to vote on whether people were likely to use the tablet properly so that the benefits would exceed the risks. Seventeen voted yes. Zero voted no or abstained.
Opill manufacturer Perrigo hailed the vote as a "groundbreaking" move for women's health.
"Perrigo is proud to lead the way in making contraception more accessible to women in the U.S.," Murray Kessler, Perrigo's president and CEO, said in a statement. "We are motivated by the millions of people who need easy access to safe and effective contraception."
The FDA doesn't have to follow its advisers' advice, but it often does. It is expected to decide whether to approve the over-the-counter pill this summer.
If it's approved, this will be the first birth-control pill available over the counter in the United States. Opill is a "mini-pill" that uses only the hormone progestin.
At Wednesday's meeting, Dr. Margery Gass of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine thanked the FDA for its consideration of switching Opill to an over-the-counter product.
"I think this represents a landmark in our history of women's health. Unwanted pregnancies can really derail a woman's life, and especially an adolescent's life," she said.
FDA under pressure from lawmakers
The FDA has faced pressure to allow Opill to go over-the-counter from lawmakers as well as health care providers.
Unwanted pregnancies are a public health issue in the US, where almost half of all pregnancies are unintended, and rates are especially high among lower-income women, Black women and those who haven't completed high school.
In March 2022, 59 members of Congress wrote a letter to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf about OTC contraception.
"This is a critical issue for reproductive health, rights, and justice. Despite decades of proven safety and effectiveness, people still face immense barriers to getting birth control due to systemic inequities in our healthcare system," the lawmakers wrote.
A recent study showed that it's become harder for women to access reproductive health care services more broadly -- such as routine screenings and birth control -- in recent years.
About 45% of women experienced at least one barrier to reproductive health care services in 2021, up 10% from 2017. Nearly 19% reported at least three barriers in 2021, up from 16% in 2017.
Increasing reproductive access for women and adolescents was a resounding theme among the FDA advisers.
"We can take this opportunity to increase access, reduce disparities and, most importantly, increase the reproductive autonomy of the women of our nation," said Dr. Jolie Haun of the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital and the University of Utah.
Dr. Karen Murray, deputy director of the FDA's Office of Nonprescription Drugs, said the agency understands the importance of "increased access to effective contraception" but hinted that the FDA would need more data from the manufacturer.
Some of the advisers and FDA scientists expressed concern that some of Perrigo's data was unreliable due to overreporting of "improbable dosing."
Murray said the lack of sufficient information from the study poses challenges for approval.
"It would have been a much easier time for the agency if the applicant had submitted a development program and an actual use study that was very easy to interpret and did not have so many challenges. But that was not what happened for us. And so the FDA has been put in a very difficult position of trying to determine whether it is likely that women will use this product safely and effectively in the nonprescription setting," she said. "But I wanted to again emphasize that FDA does realize how very important women's health is and how important it is to try to increase access to effective contraception for US women."
'We need to trust women'
Ultimately, the advisers said, they don't want further studies of Opill to delay the availability of the product in an over-the-counter setting.
"I just wanted to say that the improbable dosing issue is important, and I don't think it's been adequately addressed and certainly leads to some uncertainty in the findings. But despite this, I would not recommend another actual use study this time, and I think we can make a decision on the totality of the evidence," said Kate Curtis of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Curtis said she voted yes because "Opill has the potential to have a huge positive public health impact."
Earlier in the discussion, Dr. Leslie Walker-Harding of the University of Washington and Seattle Children's Hospital said the pill is just as safe as many other medications available on store shelves.
"The safety profile is so good that we would need to take every other medicine off the market like Benadryl, ibuprofen, Tylenol, which causes deaths and people can get any amount of that without any oversight. And this is extremely safe, much safer than all three of those medications, and incorrect use still doesn't appear to have problematic issues," she said.
Dr. Katalin Roth of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences also emphasized the safety of the pill over the 50 years it has been approved as a prescription drug in the US.
"The risks to women of an unintended pregnancy are much greater than any of the things we were discussing as risks of putting this pill out out over-the-counter," she said. "The history of women's contraception is a struggle for women's control over their reproduction, and we need to trust women."
