Federal charge filed against Kansas man in big Onalaska meth bust

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Federal drug charges are filed against a Kansas man after he was arrested in Onalaska last month in the county's biggest methamphetamine bust.
A federal grand jury for the Western District of Wisconsin on Monday indicted Jimmy Castillo, 22, of Topeka, Kansas.
He was arrested on February 19 at an Onalaska motel with 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine that police said he was bringing from Kansas to the area.
Police estimated the drugs were valued at $250,000.
Castillo admitted to police that he was supposed to meet a woman there to give the drugs to. He also told investigators that it was the second time he'd brought drugs to the La Crosse area.
The federal charge brought against Castillo is for possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. A conviction carries a minimum ten years in prison to a maximum of life in prison.
Online jail records show that Castillo remains in the La Crosse County Jail pending a court appearance in federal court.