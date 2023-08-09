 Skip to main content
Federal funds look to help rural emergency services

Representative Derrick Van Orden (R) WI 3rd Congressional District, announced a federal funding to help with emergency equipment for rural areas. A program through the USDA is looking to provide $600,000 that would purchase three new ambulances as well as hire additional paramedic staff. Van Orden made the announcement at Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden said the funding came from a program through the USDA.

"The sooner someone gets medical intervention the better the outcomes are," Van Orden said. "The sooner we get to the people, the sooner we can get medical intervention and the better the outcome."

The $600,000 would go toward purchasing three new ambulances to service rural areas.

The final word on the funding is expected sometime in September. After the funding announcement, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance staff took Van Orden and members of the media on a tour through their facility. 

