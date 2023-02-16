Federal marshals arrest man in La Crosse who was wanted on warrant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Federal marshals arrested a man Thursday morning near downtown La Crosse who had numerous weapons and a ballistic vest in his possession.
The La Crosse Police Department issued a statement Thursday afternoon on the arrest of Jerel D. Jenkins, 28, in the area of 8th and Cass streets around 9:40 a.m.
The arrest involved the crashing of a vehicle into a building off of Cass St.
Officers from the department assisted U.S. Marshals in the apprehension of Jenkins on a federal warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.
The statement said that Jenkins had ammunition along with the weapons and vest at the time of his arrest.
“The La Crosse Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their partnership in keeping the community safe. We have no tolerance for Mr. Jenkins' violent and dangerous behavior, along with his disregard for the safety of the community,” stated Chief Shawn Kudron.
The statement said that numerous law enforcement agencies helped with locating and the eventual arrest of Jenkins including the ATF, sheriff's offices in La Crosse, Houston, Eau Claire, and Winona counties, and police departments in Campbell, Onalaska, and La Crescent.
Jenkins was involved in a standoff with Onalaska Police last May. He also faces several other charges in La Crosse and Winona counties. A warrant was issued for his arrest in La Crosse County Circuit Court in mid-November 2022.