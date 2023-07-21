Federal prison for La Crosse man found with 2 pounds of meth

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is sentenced Friday to seven years in federal prison for having two pounds of meth in his vehicle when he was arrested.
Judge James Peterson sentenced Joshua R. Wittenberg, 40, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
On November 7, 2022, police got a tip that Wittenberg was driving into La Crosse from Minnesota with a large amount of meth in his vehicle.
The officers waited for him to arrive at his apartment. When he did, police had a K9 officer detect drugs in his vehicle. Officer then searched the vehicle and located more than two pounds of methamphetamine.
He told investigators that he'd brought the drugs to La Crosse to sell.
At the time of his arrest, Wittenberg was on supervision for a previous drug conviction.
In his sentencing, Judge Peterson noted previous drug dealing activities and said that this offense represented an escalation in amount.