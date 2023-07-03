Feds file charges against 3 in Rockland gun store burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Three men in custody for their roles in an April burglary of a Rockland gun store are now facing federal charges.

A federal grand jury indicted Robert E. Benson, 18, of La Crosse, Mackey K. Drake, 22, of La Crosse, and Nehemiah J. Sample, 26, of Trempealeau for the April 25 break-in of a federally-licensed firearms business.

41 guns were taken in the burglary at the Smoking Gun store. Authorities have since recovered some of the guns taken.

Benson appeared in federal court on June 28. He returns on July 11 for a detention hearing.

Both Drake and Sample are awaiting hearings in federal court. Drake is currently in the Dodge Correctional Facility in Waupun while Sample was in the La Crosse County Jail according to online records.

Each faces up to ten years in prison for the theft if convicted. Drake also has a federal charge of felon in possession of firearms that carries a 15 year maximum term.