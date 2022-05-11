 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feels like summer at Pettibone

  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The warm weather helped fill Pettibone beach, making it look more like mid July then a Wednesday in May. With finals week taking place at UW La Crosse, several students decided to relax with a day of sand and sun.

Petti One

Sun and heat sent plenty of local college students to the beach on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's great to be outside," said one UW La Crosse student, "However, it's still too cold to be in the water, it's freezing!"

Petti two

Plenty of beach games and fun in the sun with the warm Wednesday weather.

A few beach enthusiasts did brave going into the water, but cooled off by going in no deeper than a foot. Others opted to just lay on blanket and relax. 

Peti three

A nice way to relax for many students during finals week at UW La Crosse.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you