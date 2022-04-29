Female owned businesses are taking over a local small town

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - A small town in our area is making big strides in business and women are at the forefront.
There are over 20 female owned businesses in Galesville, a town of about 1,500 people.
"We actually have a waiting list of people wanting to open a business or move a business to Galesville," Vice President of the Galesville Chamber of Commerce Sharon Spahr said. "It's turned into kind of a fun shopping destination."
It's home to clothing boutiques, home décor shops, a bakery and so much more. All of those businesses have one thing in common; they are run by women.
"There's been so much new business growth," Owner of the Main Fox Kari Schulz said. "Especially women owned which is awesome and it's busy down here."
Many of the women said getting into their industries was not always easy but it was worth it.
"The first step was super scary," Owner of Muted Tones Courtney Scheel said. "It's just taking that first step and realizing you can do it."
A few of the women have been working in Galesville for years, but some of them are just getting started.
All of them are looking to the future in Galesville.
"It's just getting better," Owner of the Treasure Chest Traci Stoner said. "I think this town is getting to be a destination town and hopefully it keeps growing."