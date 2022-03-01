Figure skating show ready to go at Green Island

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Figure Skating Club is set to perform it's big show of the season this weekend at Green Island Ice Arena.
Skaters will take the ice in a celebration of winter, spring, summer and fall.
"The skaters started working on their elements back in October," said Corry Marco, La Crosse Figure Skating Club. "They started show practice in January, so they've been working very hard for three whole months."
Marco added that this is going to be the first full show performance since the pandemic. Last year a very limited audience of family only was allowed to see the show.
This year, all are invited. Tickets are available at the door. Friday night's show is at 7 p.m. and the Saturday show begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $3 adults, Seniors and students are $2 and children 6 and under are free.