Fill the Truck at UWL

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Some local college students taking action to help the hungry among their own ranks and in the greater community.
UW La Crosse and the Hunger Task Force hosting a Fill The Truck event outside the Student Union on Wednesday. Collecting food and monetary donations for both the UWL food pantry and the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse.
"With the rising cost of tuition and cost of living its a great rescores for facility and staff to take just one less worry off their plate." said Amanda Krafft the Program Coordinator of Civic Engagement and Leadership at UW-La Crosse
If you missed the event but still want to help out. You can donate to the UWL food pantry on the second floor of the UWL student Union.