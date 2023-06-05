Final Day for Lincoln Middle School

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - School's out for summer, but for the students at Lincoln Middle School, there will be no return next year to the Washburn neighborhood institution.
"It's crazy how it went by so fast," said Lilly, an 8th grader. She is part of the final 8th grade class to finish at Lincoln. For 99 years, students and staff have been passing through the hallways, classrooms and cafeteria of the three story brick building.
"It's been a little different," said Julia, a 7th grader. "I mean, it's nice knowing we'll have different experiences at another school next year...but it's also kind of sad to see it closing."
Principal Alex Hubing noted all of the great experiences he had during his tenure. He will now be the last principal of Lincoln.
"For me it's the people and the relationships that i've been able to form with our staff, the kids, the families," Hubing said. "Lincoln is a really tight community."
"My experience has been quite good," said Aydein, an 8th grader. "I've had lots of friends and family that have gone here."
The final day at Lincoln ended just after 11 a.m. but there was no final bell or dash for the door. Instead, students and staff made their way out to the playground. Some played basketball, others gathered in groups to talk, laugh, hang around and have fun. There were hugs and goodbyes.
"All types of kids are here," added Hubing. "All types of people that come together to make this school community what it is and that's what makes Lincoln special."