...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for Particulates until midnight tonight.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.

In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are
expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis, MN to Ironwood,
MI line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line.

It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Final Day for Lincoln Middle School

  • Updated
  • 0

School's out for summer, but for the students at Lincoln Middle School, there will be no return next year to the Washburn neighborhood institution.

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - School's out for summer, but for the students at Lincoln Middle School, there will be no return next year to the Washburn neighborhood institution. 

Lincoln one

Students finished their last day at Lincoln Middle School in the company of friends, hanging out on the playground before starting summer vacation.

"It's crazy how it went by so fast," said Lilly, an 8th grader. She is part of the final 8th grade class to finish at Lincoln.  For 99 years, students and staff have been passing through the hallways, classrooms and cafeteria of the three story brick building. 

"It's been a little different," said Julia, a 7th grader. "I mean, it's nice knowing we'll have different experiences at another school next year...but it's also kind of sad to see it closing."

Lincoln two

School's out for summer and some students collected signatures on Lincoln shirts. The school is officially closed with students now being sent to the city's other two middle schools next year.

Principal Alex Hubing noted all of the great experiences he had during his tenure. He will now be the last principal of Lincoln.

"For me it's the people and the relationships that i've been able to form with our staff, the kids, the families," Hubing said. "Lincoln is a really tight community."

"My experience has been quite good," said Aydein, an 8th grader. "I've had lots of friends and family that have gone here."

The final day at Lincoln ended just after 11 a.m. but there was no final bell or dash for the door. Instead, students and staff made their way out to the playground. Some played basketball, others gathered in groups to talk, laugh, hang around and have fun. There were hugs and goodbyes.

"All types of kids are here," added Hubing. "All types of people that come together to make this school community what it is and that's what makes Lincoln special."

