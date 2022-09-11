 Skip to main content
Final day for West Salem flag ceremony

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 600 flags that were put up to honor area heroes in West Salem over the weekend were taken down.

Each flag had a sponsor that was then dedicated to the individual's hero. It could be a veteran, teacher, parent or more.

Rita Schmitz with Flags of Honor says there is a lot of significance in remembering one's personal idol.

"I just think it's important to remember the heroes in our lives," Schmitz said. Everyone has heroes. Everybody has a hero in their life. It's a good way to honor them and recognize them. Especially today being 9/11."

Sunday's activities included one last viewing of the flags by locals, a speech by the American Legion and a 21 gun salute.

