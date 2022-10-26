Final La Crosse School District referendum information meeting tonight

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wednesday night is the final opportunity for voters to hear from La Crosse School District officials and members of the school board about the upcoming November 8 referendum vote that would consolidate both high schools.
The meeting is scheduled to run from 6:30-8-30 p.m. at Logan High School.
At the session, voters have the opportunity to get more information on the specifics of the referendum as well as ask any questions they may have regarding the district proposal.
The November 8 referendum question asks voters to approve spending $194.7 million that would combine both high schools into one and reconfigure those current two high school facilities, Logan and Central, into middle schools.