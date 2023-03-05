 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Final omelette breakfast for La Crescent Snowmobile Club

  • Updated
  • 0
SNOW BFAST VO.jpg

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The last in a trio of fundraisers is now in the books.

The La Crescent Snowmobile Club holds an omelette breakfast each of the first three months. All of the proceeds goes towards the utilities of their clubhouse.

Last month's fundraiser saw a record 176 patrons be served by upwards of 10 volunteers.

Other fundraisers for the club include euchre every other Friday. Steak fries have not happened in a while due to the increased cost of beef, according to club president Larry Meyer.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you