Final phase of La Crosse Street project starts week of March 6

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The last part of a major construction project on La Crosse Street begins next week.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the work starts the week of March 6 and should last until early June.
Crews will reconstruct La Crosse Street between 22nd Street and Losey Boulevard. The work includes the intersection at La Crosse and Losey.
During the project, through traffic must use alternative routes.
Also, beginning the week of March 13, traffic is down to one lane in each direction along Losey Boulevard in the construction area.
People can still access residences and businesses according to the DOT. This includes access to Myrick Park. Going to Forest Hills Golf Course is a right in-right out only process, the DOT said in its news release about the project.
La Crosse Street from West Avenue to 22nd Street was reconstructed last year.