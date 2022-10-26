Final referendum information session heads to Logan High

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After several sessions where the La Crosse School District provided information to the public on the upcoming $194.7 million referendum, the final one occurred Wednesday evening at Logan High School.
The facility has been at the forefront as many do not want to see Logan become consolidated with Central High School. Should the referendum pass, the buildings would then become middle schools.
More than 80 people were in attendance, including school officials. That is close to triple what other sessions have seen.
Not much new information was given as there was little left to say after a dozen or so sessions both in person and online. Dr. Aaron Engel, Superintendent of the La Crosse School District, provided information on a keynote before taking questions from the audience like at previous events.
Those in attendance asked about how state funding works and why there would be two middle schools compared to one high school.
Overall, Engel finds these sessions impactful.
"I think they've been incredibly valuable in getting information out to folks," Engel said. "After every session, we have folks coming up to ask further questions. Folks have been appreciative of the opportunity to learn some new information, to ask good questions and to feel more prepared when they go to vote."
The vote on the referendum comes on Election Day, which is November 8th.
For those who missed out on previous sessions, click here for a recorded version where Engel goes over the keynote seen at other sessions.