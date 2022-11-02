Financial Coach has advice for Powerball Lottery Winners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is estimated at $1.2 billion. This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fourth-largest jackpot for the U.S. lottery in history.
There are two ways for the winner to receive the money. You have the option of taking the $596.7 million lump sum payment or getting the $1.2 billion as an annuity paid out over 29 years in 30 installments.
Winning the lottery has its drawbacks, though. Making such a large claim will bring in taxes, scam artists, family, and friends. So, according to financial experts, it would be smart to make wise investments.
"Whether it is winning the lottery, coming into an inheritance, or managing your finances, it would be a great idea to work with a financial planner," Emerj360 Financial Coach Brett Sebion said. "Someone who could manage the investments for you and create a financial plan that ultimately allows you to have a successful retirement plan."
According to Powerball, the chances of winning any prize are one in 24.9, but the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.