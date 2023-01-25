Finishing touches ahead of Westby ski jumping event

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - For the last 100 years, winter sports enthusiasts have gone to the Snowflake Ski Club for one of the biggest events around.
The Snowflake Ski Jump will bring around 25 competitors to jump on its biggest hill of 90 meters. Some will include Olympic attendees from Chicago and a trio of athletes from Norway. The facilities have smaller jumps consisting of 65, 40, 20, 10 and five meters that children as young as five take part in.
Upwards of 30 volunteers will help out in roles that range from preparing the snow to public relations. Organizers say more help is welcome for an event that means so much to so many.
"I think it's really well known in the state of Wisconsin that the ski jump in Westby is the one to come to every year. You see Olympic style skiing," Scott Yttri said. "With our Norwegian heritage, it's great to hear. The noise, the rattle, the horns, the people down here partying and the echo through the valley is awesome to hear."
The event is Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. Admission for children 12 and under is free. Veterans and their families also get in free of charge with a valid military ID.
