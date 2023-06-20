Fire damages business in city's industrial park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A business in La Crosse's industrial park on the north side of the city is damaged from a late Monday night fire.
A fire alarm brought the La Crosse Fire Department to the Aramark Uniform Store at 1920 Oak Street around 11:23 p.m.
Heavy black smoke was seen coming from vents in the building as firefighters arrived.
The department sent eight trucks and 22 firefighters to help with the fire call. Once inside they were able to contain the fire.
A sprinkler system also knocked down the fire according to Battalion Chief Blane Neher.
The fire caused significant smoke damage throughout the building.
What caused the fire is still under investigation by investigators.