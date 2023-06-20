 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence
of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced
production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Fire damages business in city's industrial park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A business in La Crosse's industrial park on the north side of the city is damaged from a late Monday night fire. 

A fire alarm brought the La Crosse Fire Department to the Aramark Uniform Store at 1920 Oak Street around 11:23 p.m. 

Heavy black smoke was seen coming from vents in the building as firefighters arrived.

The department sent eight trucks and 22 firefighters to help with the fire call. Once inside they were able to contain the fire.

A sprinkler system also knocked down the fire according to Battalion Chief Blane Neher.

The fire caused significant smoke damage throughout the building. 

What caused the fire is still under investigation by investigators. 

