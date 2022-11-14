Fire damages Sparta restaurant

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Sparta restaurant is closed after a fire in the kitchen spreads to other parts of the building Monday afternoon.
The Sparta Area Fire District was called to the Sparta Family Restaurant at 741 Avon Road just before 1 p.m. according to Fire Chief Mike Arnold.
When they arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building.
Chief Arnold said a fire began in the kitchen, then spread through the exhaust ventilation system up through the ceiling and roof areas.
Crews were able to put the fire out but not before the restaurant sustained moderate fire damage in the kitchen and moderate smoke and water damage in the dining area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Chief Arnold said it isn't immediately known how long the restaurant would remain closed.