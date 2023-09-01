 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH LABOR DAY...

The combination of low relative humidity values, temperatures in
the 80s, southerly winds and dry fuels will result in elevated
fire weather conditions this afternoon across parts of southwest
and central Wisconsin. Relative humidity values will fall to
around 20 to 30 percent with winds 10 to 20 mph and gust to 25
mph.

Additional fire weather concerns are expected this weekend, Labor
Day, and Tuesday as hotter air moves into the region, fuels
continue to dry out, gusty winds continue and afternoon relative
humidity values drop to 20 to 30 percent.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and local DNR information, especially if you plan on
camping or do any outdoor burning.

Fire danger high in large portion of Wisconsin

  • Updated
wildfire (3)
By Clint Berge, June 2021

MADISON (WXOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warns that a large portion of the state is at a high fire risk. 

As the state moves into the Labor Day weekend, the DNR said conditions are forecast to be hot, dry, and windy through Monday.

The southern two-thirds of the state is under caution for a high fire danger.  

This includes the Wisconsin portion of the WXOW area is at a high fire risk

Northern Wisconsin is under moderate fire danger. 

They're asking people to avoid all outdoor burning this weekend due to the elevated danger. They said this includes campfires. 

The DNR reports the agency and local fire departments responded to 10 wildfires in the last week. Higher humidity and quick response by fire crews kept the total areas small. 

On windy, dry days, the DNR said that embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.

They also caution outdoor enthusiasts should be careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that could create a spark and start a fire. 

They also said that while burn permit restrictions and fire danger can vary from county to county, the DNR would suspend annual burn permits in critical areas where the DNR has burn restriction authority.

You can check fire danger levels and burning restrictions on the DNR's website.

