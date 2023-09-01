Fire danger high in large portion of Wisconsin

MADISON (WXOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warns that a large portion of the state is at a high fire risk.
As the state moves into the Labor Day weekend, the DNR said conditions are forecast to be hot, dry, and windy through Monday.
The southern two-thirds of the state is under caution for a high fire danger.
This includes the Wisconsin portion of the WXOW area is at a high fire risk.
Northern Wisconsin is under moderate fire danger.
They're asking people to avoid all outdoor burning this weekend due to the elevated danger. They said this includes campfires.
The DNR reports the agency and local fire departments responded to 10 wildfires in the last week. Higher humidity and quick response by fire crews kept the total areas small.
On windy, dry days, the DNR said that embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.
They also caution outdoor enthusiasts should be careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that could create a spark and start a fire.
They also said that while burn permit restrictions and fire danger can vary from county to county, the DNR would suspend annual burn permits in critical areas where the DNR has burn restriction authority.
You can check fire danger levels and burning restrictions on the DNR's website.