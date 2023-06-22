 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Fire in air-handling room closes Central High

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Summer school classes and activities at Central High School are now on hold after a small fire.

In a message sent out to the families of Central students the school district of La Crosse says the fire was limited to an air-handling room and was put out quickly. 

There are no injuries to report.

The building is currently out of power, but inspections are going to continue.

For now there is no access for staff, students, or community members. There will be no indoor nor outdoor summer school classes held there as well as any co-curricular practices or activities.

The school district says it will provide more information about credit-bearing summer courses as soon as possible. 

Anyone with concerns can call (608) 789-8955 for support

