Fire in air-handling room closes Central High

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Summer school classes and activities at Central High School are now on hold after a small fire.
In a message sent out to the families of Central students the school district of La Crosse says the fire was limited to an air-handling room and was put out quickly.
There are no injuries to report.
The building is currently out of power, but inspections are going to continue.
For now there is no access for staff, students, or community members. There will be no indoor nor outdoor summer school classes held there as well as any co-curricular practices or activities.
The school district says it will provide more information about credit-bearing summer courses as soon as possible.
Anyone with concerns can call (608) 789-8955 for support