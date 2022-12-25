Fire severely damages Genoa bar and restaurant

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - Firefighters from several departments are on the scene of a fire at a Genoa bar and restaurant.
Around 8 a.m., the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department was called to the Big River Bar and Restaurant at 500 Main Street for the fire.
Photos and video show flames coming from the upper portion of the building. One person who was a tenant in an upstairs apartment was able to make it out of the building safely, but her two cats did not according to a person at the scene.
A post on the fire department's Facebook page said that several other departments were involved with helping extinguish the large fire. They are asking people to avoid the area while crews are working.
It isn't immediately know whether nearby buildings including a bar and motel have had any damage due to the fire.
This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.
The photos and video with this story were provided by Theresa Wopat.