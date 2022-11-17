 Skip to main content
Firearm safety reminders ahead of opening day in Wisconsin

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin gun hunters are looking forward to a big opening day on Saturday, but before they head to the woods, the Department of Natural Resources has some safety reminders to share. 

Hunt

State wildlife officials are asking hunters to keep basic gun safety in mind, make sure they are wearing at least 50% blaze orange and be careful when climbing in or out of tree stands.

Experts said hunters should always use a proper safety harness when hunting from an elevated surface.

"One of the biggest things with safety harnesses is they generally will have an expiration date on them," Conservation Warden with the WI DNR Matthew Groppi said. "So, you have to make sure the harness that you are using is not expired and it still functions as intended by the manufacturer."

Hunters can purchase licenses and read more about hunting rules and regulations on the Wisconsin DNR's website.

