Firefighters meet at La Crosse Center for annual convention

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- More than 200 firefighters converged on La Crosse for the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association's annual convention.
The two-day educational convention covered topics such as leadership skills, physical health, honing investigative skills and mental health in first responders and their families.
Member of the board of directors for the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association Chris Klahn said talking about mental health has only happened in recent years.
"When we go to citizen's bad days, we can be affected and a lot of times we don't necessarily react, we kind of hold it all in," Klahn said. "Mental health has really been a challenge for us to recognize because we don't want to talk about it."
He adds that the convention is an opportunity for firefighters to network and share experiences and coping mechanisms with one another.
The convention also saw vendors giving fire departments an opportunity to see equipment, vehicles and uniforms.