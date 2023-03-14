 Skip to main content
Firefighting tool donated to Onalaska FD

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - A local Masonic lodge made a special donation of a fire fighting tool to the Onalaska Fire Department.

The Masonic Lodge #214 presented the department with an FST or fire suppression tool. The easily carried and stored box is an aerosol based device designed to fill a space on fire, interrupting the chemical chain reaction of combustion while cooling the area.

The FST, or fire suppression tool", gives off an aerosol blast that can interrupt fire combustion while cooling down the area on fire.

"This tool allows us to get there early, pull a couple of pins and throw it into a room that's on fire," said Assistant Fire Chief Les Norin. "It immediately dispenses an aerosol and take down the temperature within 35 seconds."

For the Onalaska Fire Department, it's a welcomed addition to their Rescue One vehicle. It's a primary response unit that is not carrying water or set up as a fire suppression vehicle. Having the FST provides that extra tool to fight a fire if Rescue One arrives on scene first.

