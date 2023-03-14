Firefighting tool donated to Onalaska FD

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - A local Masonic lodge made a special donation of a fire fighting tool to the Onalaska Fire Department.
The Masonic Lodge #214 presented the department with an FST or fire suppression tool. The easily carried and stored box is an aerosol based device designed to fill a space on fire, interrupting the chemical chain reaction of combustion while cooling the area.
"This tool allows us to get there early, pull a couple of pins and throw it into a room that's on fire," said Assistant Fire Chief Les Norin. "It immediately dispenses an aerosol and take down the temperature within 35 seconds."
For the Onalaska Fire Department, it's a welcomed addition to their Rescue One vehicle. It's a primary response unit that is not carrying water or set up as a fire suppression vehicle. Having the FST provides that extra tool to fight a fire if Rescue One arrives on scene first.