Fireplace malfunction leads to Tomah house fire

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A house fire in Tomah on Wednesday is traced to a fireplace malfunction.
Tomah Fire Chief Tim Adler said in a post on the department's Facebook page said they were called to the home at 519 Glendale Avenue at 4:36 p.m.
The three adults who were in the home safely got out before firefighters arrived.
27 firefighters helped put the fire out during their hour at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
The fire caused fire, smoke, and water damage to the home.
Photos with this story are from the Tomah FD Facebook page.