First batch of Buck Dancer bourbon ready to roll

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Distillery Co. is adding to it's line of spirits with Buck Dancer bourbon.
The new addition to their whiskey family was started around the time the business first started.
"Bourbon is whiskey that's aged in a new charred oak barrel," said Head Distiller Mitch Parr. "What makes it bourbon is that it's made from 51% or more corn."
Bottling for the very first batch of Buck Dancer took place earlier this month. A crew of seven working at a steady pace ultimately bottling nine barrels of the spirit. That translated into around 450 cases.
"The reason we really got into bourbon, we've always wanted to do bourbon," said CEO Nick Weber. "It's a little more romantic, it takes a little more time."
The aging process taking years is a test of patience for everyone involved.
"It's exciting, you know...and I'm not the most patient person," Parr said. "Bourbon is a game of patience so it's just exciting just being in this realm."
Producing the bourbon is also another opportunity for the local distillery to continue yet another relationship with local organic farmers.
"We're really fortunate because we've got all of these great farmers, small family farmers around here, so it's more personal. We love it," Weber said.
The official opening and celebration of Buck Dancer is set for Sunday, April 23 at the La Crosse Distilling Co. Located at 129 Vine St.. The event starts at 11 a.m.