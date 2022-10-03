 Skip to main content
First Dare to self-care event gets proclamation

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A new tradition as well as a proclamation took place at the REACH Center in La Crosse on Monday.

The first Dare to Self-Care event, in conjunction with October being Domestic Violence Awareness month.

The event was made possible by New Horizons, the YWXA and the REACH Center.

The event invited participants to enjoy some self-care and support - with food and vendors owned by women, LGBTQ and BIPOC individuals. The self-care celebration was also a reminder that domestic abuse is real and community awareness makes a difference in helping those affected.

"It happens to people in our community," said Heidi Svee with New Horizons. "You may not know it but your neighbor or co-worker or friend could be experiencing domestic abuse."

The self-care event looks to become an annual tradition. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds attended the event and read an official city proclamation recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness month.

