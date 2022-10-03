First Dare to self-care event gets proclamation

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A new tradition as well as a proclamation took place at the REACH Center in La Crosse on Monday.
The first Dare to Self-Care event, in conjunction with October being Domestic Violence Awareness month.
The event invited participants to enjoy some self-care and support - with food and vendors owned by women, LGBTQ and BIPOC individuals. The self-care celebration was also a reminder that domestic abuse is real and community awareness makes a difference in helping those affected.
"It happens to people in our community," said Heidi Svee with New Horizons. "You may not know it but your neighbor or co-worker or friend could be experiencing domestic abuse."
The self-care event looks to become an annual tradition. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds attended the event and read an official city proclamation recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness month.