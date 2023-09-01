First Day of school for LAX students

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Friday morning was an early wake up for La Crosse School District students as they made their return to classes.
"This is the best day of the school year," said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel. "Kids are coming back for the first day, it's going to be a great day."
Backpacks, hugs and a few photos snapped before the bell, there was plenty of excitement for the beginning of the school year outside of Spence Elementary.
"I love the excitement that's behind it," said 5th grade teacher Elizabeth Roberts. "It's just a really big bubble of people from ages 4 all the way up to whomever is dropping off the kids."
Some students didn't need much preparation time to get back in school mode.
"So we had all of yesterday to prepare and they were super excited," said Amber Frank, mother of a 2nd grader as well as a kindergartner. "It was super exciting, we were ready for it."
It was also exciting for new Spence principal Dana Eide.
"We're all in this together so whatever we can do collaborative is going to be the best for our kids," Eide said. "We want our kids to be confident, compassionate little beings. We're there, we're in it together."