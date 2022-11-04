'First Friday Downtown Art Walk' kicks off

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 'First Friday Downtown Art Walk" began Friday in La Crosse.
Locations and businesses participating are Pump House Regional Arts Center, River City Gallery, By James Galleries, Larson's General, Turtle Stack Brewery, Grounded Patio Cafe, Vision of Light Stained Glass, and the Root Note. Every month, there can be a new location.
"It's just kind of another way, or a main focus for us and our businesses, arts businesses, to get the word out about how important art is to the community and just different ways you can view it and celebrate it, and just another way to get attraction downtown," said Pump House Regional Arts Center Graphic Design and Marketing Manager Kenzie Berg.
A map guide is available in-person or downloadable here, and you can mark off each site on it to register for gifts through a seasonal drawing.
It happens the first Friday of every month from 4 to 7 p.m.