LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As temperatures drop late in the year, the first indoor farmer's market of the season was held Sunday at the Radisson Center.
Put on by the Cameron Park Farmer's Market, more than a dozen vendors showed up selling anything from local produce to rugs made of alpaca fleece.
Organizers say that the small businesses build relationships on top of their profits at these events.
“I think it’s awesome just because they have an opportunity to see people and meet people," Morgan Solie said. "You can kind of network and be a part of your community while you’re selling things. It’s more community driven and less based on profit and everything like that. People can get together and just connect and do what they love.”
Among the vendors, Tom Jibben of Uncle Tom's Kitchen, which specializes in baked goods, makes his living off of farmer's markets.
“As a home based business, doing events like this is my sole source of income for the business," Jibben said. "I probably do 35-40 events a year. The Cameron Park Farmer’s Market Association is kind of my go-to spot to go to every weekend. I do go to other events around the Coulee Region as well. Fall and winter are really big for us because the baking really takes off and everything like that as I dive into pies for the holidays.”
Jibben adds that he mostly uses locally sourced ingredients after falling in love with the produce of the Coulee Region.
The indoor farmer's market will continue every Sunday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. through December 18th at the Radisson Center.
The normal Cameron Park Farmer's Market runs from May-October.