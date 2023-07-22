First responders sharpen skills in rural accident simulation drill

SHELBY, Wisc. (WXOW) - In an effort to enhance emergency response capabilities, local first responders are taking part in an annual training designed to increase preparedness for rural accidents through a series of simulation drills.
The training in comprised of 4 unique and comprehensive simulation drills. They include a drowning incident, a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a teenage party gone awry, and a man falling out of his tree stand.
Four groups consisting of EMS, firefighters, paramedics, and medical students took turns rotating through the different simulations, making this a truly collaborative effort. Having a diverse line up in each group allows for the opportunity for first responders to see what the other departments do throughout each step of the process until the patient reaches the hospital.
In order to create an authentic and life-like experience, the first responders were not told what situations would be simulated. They would instead have to react and assess the accident once they got on scene.
One of the organizers of the event, Dr. Kimberly Lansing, says that this training exercise aims to improve their skills and coordination in handling accidents that occur far away from urban centers, where resources may be limited.
"We don’t necessarily have all of the high powered medicine available to us. So what these people here are learning is what can they make do with what they have in order to safely get this patient to an area with more resources. So it’s a chance to really learn how they can do the best job for the patient with what they’ve got.”
As they continue to train and hone in their skills, we can all take comfort in knowing that these brave men and women are doing all they can to keep us safe no matter where we are.