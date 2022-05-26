First Supply celebrates 125 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- May 20th marked the 125th anniversary of First Supply that was established in La Crosse.
To celebrate the company organized an open house event with the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce featuring catering from Piggy's Restaurant.
The company is now in their fifth generation of family management and preparing for the sixth to take over.
CEO Katie Poehling Seymour said the company is always looking for new ways to innovate to keep excelling.
"Our vision for the future and it really entails three things: our community, our employees and our customers." Poehiling Seymour continued, "We believe if we can focus in those three areas and really excel and do a phenomenal job, that we'll continue to grow and continue to have opportunities."
To give back to the community they originated in, First Supply is planning special projects including food and diaper drives.
The company will have more information on their Facebook page if anyone wishes to get involved.