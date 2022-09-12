Five districts join the "Attendance Matters" campaign

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Five school districts in La Crosse County have teamed up to help students, and their families, feel more comfortable coming to the classroom in an effort to decrease the number of absences in the area.
La Crosse, Onalaska, West Salem, Holmen and Bangor joined the "Attendance Matters" campaign alongside the group Attendance Works to make sure students are able to get attend school as much as possible. Should a student miss time for any reason, the districts aim to treat them the same way and communicate openly with families.
Onalaska's Director of Instructional Services, Fayme Evenson, says missing a little bit of class can add up over time.
“One absence here and there isn’t that big of a deal," Evenson said. "But when we see two absences per month and then if that’s allowed to persist through the year, that ends up being a really significant chunk of time that students are not able to be in our schools learning and being supported by our educational professionals.”
The schools say that missing two days a month, or roughly 10-percent of lectures, can impact reading levels and limit success during adulthood. Due to the pandemic, 32-percent of students have missed that much time or more.
Nicole Garbers, a guidance counselor at Irving Pertzsch Elementary School, says that the Onalaska School District held events full of games to teach the importance of attending as many days as possible.
“I think because we want to bring awareness to people that each and every day coming to school does matter," Garbers said. "We want to bring awareness to not only families, but to students as well. That it is really important to be here each and every day so we try to make fun activities to engage kids in school even further.”
Should a student have an excess of unexcused absences, the districts will likely send a school-employed liaison to check on the student. Use of an officer or law enforcement agency is considered a last resort, according to Evenson.
Garbers adds that ways to improve attendance include choosing clothes the night before, having a regular sleep schedule and turning off screens 30 minutes before bed time.