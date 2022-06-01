Five finalists named for La Crosse fire chief

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Five people are named as finalists to become the next chief of the La Crosse Fire Department.
The city released the names of the candidates Wednesday afternoon. None are currently with the department. Only one is from the area.
Assistant Fire Chief Les Norin of the Onalaska Fire Department is one of the five.
Only one other candidate is from Wisconsin. Aaron Swaney is the Fire Chief of the Jackson Fire Department in Jackson, located just north of Milwaukee.
The other candidates include:
-Kristofer Keltgen, the Manager of Operations for Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester, Minnesota.
-Frank DeFrancesco, the owner/instructor/consultant for FDF Safety Response, LLC in Brooksville, Florida
-Hal Bumgarner, EMS Chief/Director for Pottawatomie County in Wamego, Kansas.
The five are seeking to replace Ken Gilliam, who left to take a position at a fire department in Arizona.
The city's Police and Fire Commission named Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Murphy as Interim Fire Chief effective on April 16.
At that time, Chairman of the Police and Fire Commission Doug Happel said they were hoping to have a permanent chief named by June.