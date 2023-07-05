Five hurt in Sparta fireworks accident

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Five people are hurt when a fireworks device malfunctions at a Sparta fireworks show Tuesday night.
Sparta Area Fire Protection Chief Mike Arnold said that towards the end of the show, the five people had non-life-threatening injuries from a device called a 25-shot cake that he said may have been faulty.
He said he is waiting on video from the incident to confirm what happened. The company that performed the show records each one.
A statement sent Wednesday morning said it appeared that one of the display's mortars burned through the side and caused four other mortars to tip over and fire at ground level.
Chief Arnold said the department "always provides and does a secure safety zone in and around the show."
The photo with this story is provided by Chief Arnold.