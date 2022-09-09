 Skip to main content
Flags on Honor fly in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Flags on Honor display of 600 U.S. flags was installed in West Salem's Village Park on Friday.

The flags are an exhibit from the VFW post in Zumbrota, Minnesota. The flags line the paths all through the park and were catching a steady breeze Friday morning.

The 600 flags were assembled on Thursday with help from the West Salem high school honor society.

"It's kind of overwhelming, it just hits you in the heart," said Michelle Stello, a volunteer. "I think it brings everybody together. It just makes you proud."

Organized for the West Salem American Legion Post, this year over half of the flags received sponsor tags to show either "In honor of" or "In memory of" names. The tags weren't limited to veterans, but also honored other heroes such as police, firefighters, EMT's and teachers.

"People just love to see it," said Rita Schmitz, Flag Coordinator. "You have to walk through and see it, to see, feel and hear 600 flags waving in the wind. It's really an emotional experience."

The flags remain on display in West Salem's Village Park until Sunday afternoon.

