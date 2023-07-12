Flashing Red: Traffic study of La Crosse intersection underway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The city of La Crosse is looking to remove a traffic signal at one of the intersections in the city.
The city's street department said that a 90-day study of the intersection of 16th and Main streets started on July 11.
Drivers will find 4-way all-red flashing signals when at the intersection.
The street department said it will operate similar to a 4-way stop sign.
According to the city, federal guidelines say the study is required as is the final step before removing the traffic signal.
The city's Board of Public Works has already approved removing the signal.
Anyone with questions can contact the Engineering Department at 608-789-7505.