Flooding closes more La Crosse parks

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding continues along the Mississippi River
through this week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and
recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the
next several days, with the next chance for widespread rainfall
expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.6 feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Flooding closes more La Crosse parks

  • Updated
  • 0
LUETH PARK VO 2.transfer
By Chip O'Brien

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Flooding is forcing the City of La Crosse to close additional parks.

Three more parks were added late Monday morning to the list of closures. 

Lueth Park at 701 12th St. North, Veterans Freedom Park at 1000 Boathouse Drive, and the Houska Dog Park at 1011 Joseph Houska Drive are closed until further notice.

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced the following city properties are closed as of last week. 

Parks:

  • Pettibone Park and Pettibone Beach: 700 N. Pettibone Dr.
  • Copeland Park: 1130 Rose St.
  • Riverside Park: 100 State St.
  • Riverside International Friendship Gardens: 405 E. Veterans Memorial Dr.

Trails:

  • Marsh Trails
  • Cottonwood
  • Grand Crossing
  • Willow
  • Jim Asfoor Trail
  • Community Trails
  • Green Island Trail
  • Houska Park Trail

Park Roads:

  • Joseph Houska Drive
  • Pettibone Drive
  • Logan Street (West of Rose St.)
  • Copeland Park Drive
  • E. Veterans Memorial Drive

These are in addition to the multiple trails in the La Crosse marsh that were closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Boat landings were closed April 17 by the city at Veterans Freedom Park, East Copeland, 7th Street, and the Municipal Harbor. 

