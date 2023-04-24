Flooding closes more La Crosse parks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Flooding is forcing the City of La Crosse to close additional parks.
Three more parks were added late Monday morning to the list of closures.
Lueth Park at 701 12th St. North, Veterans Freedom Park at 1000 Boathouse Drive, and the Houska Dog Park at 1011 Joseph Houska Drive are closed until further notice.
The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced the following city properties are closed as of last week.
Parks:
- Pettibone Park and Pettibone Beach: 700 N. Pettibone Dr.
- Copeland Park: 1130 Rose St.
- Riverside Park: 100 State St.
- Riverside International Friendship Gardens: 405 E. Veterans Memorial Dr.
Trails:
- Marsh Trails
- Cottonwood
- Grand Crossing
- Willow
- Jim Asfoor Trail
- Community Trails
- Green Island Trail
- Houska Park Trail
Park Roads:
- Joseph Houska Drive
- Pettibone Drive
- Logan Street (West of Rose St.)
- Copeland Park Drive
- E. Veterans Memorial Drive
These are in addition to the multiple trails in the La Crosse marsh that were closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Boat landings were closed April 17 by the city at Veterans Freedom Park, East Copeland, 7th Street, and the Municipal Harbor.