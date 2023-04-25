Flooding continues to impact businesses and travel

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) -- Along the Mississippi River, towns like Fountain City have been preparing for high river levels and substantial flooding.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 5A was measured at just over 660 feet, which impacts quite a bit in Fountain City.
According to Fountain City Public Works Supervisor Gil Adams, the town has a HESCO system on the lower part of the highway. Monday, water started coming up through the road.
"At that point, we kind of lost the battle," Adams said. "Then it was a matter of getting everybody covered on this side of the road and making sure everybody had the sandbags they needed along with the city properties."
As the water levels continue to rise, the people that call the small river town home are feeling the effects.
"We got water on the floor in a couple of places. It's hard for our guys to get around. We have half a dozen employees or more, and they have no place to park," Schaffner's Plumbing and Heating owner Virgil Schaffner said. "It's just a mess... a complete mess."
Wisconsin Highway 35 in Fountain City is closed from Kwik Trip to the Golden Frog due to being completely underwater. Which Adams said is causing traffic issues.
"This road is heaved up now and water is just pouring through it. So, obviously, trucks are going way around town," Adams said. "The county's fighting north and south of town to keep it from crossing the highway right now and we're fighting to keep this open, so people can at least get through town."
After flooding continues to impact the town year after year, Schaffner said it's time to make a change.
"Raise the road up like three feet would pretty much take care of it. You're never going to hold it out, the bottom is really soft here," Schaffner said. "They want to resurface this road anyway - that would certainly be the time."
According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is expected to crest sometime between Tuesday and Thursday. In Fountain City, Adams said they'll continue to monitor river levels and fill in with sandbags where it's needed.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued a traffic advisory Tuesday. WIS 35, in Buffalo County, from WIS 37 in Alma to just south of Fountain City will be closed due to flooding. There is also no semi-traffic through town.