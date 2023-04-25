Flooding continues to impact businesses and travel

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Flows on the Mississippi river continue to be dangerously high with
levels rarely seen historically. The amount of water flowing through
the region is peaking this week and already cresting north of
Winona, Minnesota.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90. La Fond Street on French Island is closed.
Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter, playground,
and ball parks in Copeland Park are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Flooding continues to impact businesses and travel

  • Updated
  • 0

Along the Mississippi River, towns like Fountain City have been preparing for high river levels and substantial flooding.
Fountain City .jpg

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) -- Along the Mississippi River, towns like Fountain City have been preparing for high river levels and substantial flooding. 

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 5A was measured at just over 660 feet, which impacts quite a bit in Fountain City. 

According to Fountain City Public Works Supervisor Gil Adams, the town has a HESCO system on the lower part of the highway. Monday, water started coming up through the road. 

"At that point, we kind of lost the battle," Adams said. "Then it was a matter of getting everybody covered on this side of the road and making sure everybody had the sandbags they needed along with the city properties."

Fountain City flooding.jpg

As the water levels continue to rise, the people that call the small river town home are feeling the effects. 

"We got water on the floor in a couple of places. It's hard for our guys to get around. We have half a dozen employees or more, and they have no place to park," Schaffner's Plumbing and Heating owner Virgil Schaffner said. "It's just a mess... a complete mess."

Wisconsin Highway 35 in Fountain City is closed from Kwik Trip to the Golden Frog due to being completely underwater. Which Adams said is causing traffic issues. 

"This road is heaved up now and water is just pouring through it. So, obviously, trucks are going way around town," Adams said. "The county's fighting north and south of town to keep it from crossing the highway right now and we're fighting to keep this open, so people can at least get through town."

Fountain City1.jpg

After flooding continues to impact the town year after year, Schaffner said it's time to make a change. 

"Raise the road up like three feet would pretty much take care of it.  You're never going to hold it out, the bottom is really soft here," Schaffner said. "They want to resurface this road anyway - that would certainly be the time."

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is expected to crest sometime between Tuesday and Thursday. In Fountain City, Adams said they'll continue to monitor river levels and fill in with sandbags where it's needed. 

Fountain City2.jpg

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued a traffic advisory Tuesday. WIS 35, in Buffalo County, from WIS 37 in Alma to just south of Fountain City will be closed due to flooding. There is also no semi-traffic through town. 

