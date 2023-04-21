Flooding forces closure of Prairie du Chien's St. Feriole Island

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following locations along the
Mississippi River in Iowa...Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Grant and Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 14.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecasted to be reached late tonight
into Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 13.8 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/15/1978.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Flooding forces closure of Prairie du Chien's St. Feriole Island

  • Updated
  • 0
Map-St Feriole Island .png

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A portion of Prairie du Chien is closed to all traffic due to Mississippi River flooding. 

Mayor Dave Hemmer made the announcement about the closure because of river level that may exceed those recorded in 2001. 

They're asking people not to walk on the island.

According to the city, they are preparing evacuation sites for people displaced by flooding. More information is expected on the sites Friday afternoon.

People who evacuate their homes are asked to contact Madison Gas and Electric and Alliant Energy.

From the news release: 

Due to a higher predicted river stage, the wastewater department is asking that all people that are or will be receiving flood water into their basement, that they place a plastic bag and a couple sandbags over their floor drain to prevent flood waters from entering into the sanitary sewer line. Sandbags are available to be picked up at the corner of N. Ohio St. and E. Washington St. or those who need sand bags and have no reasonable means of picking them up contact the WWTF at 608-326-8534 or

Crawford County EOC at 608-326-0266 for assistance.

A slow no wake will be in effect as well in all flooded navigable waters in the City of Prairie du Chien.

ENTERING RESTRICTED AREAS – The following rules apply in both the City of Prairie du Chien

and throughout Crawford County:

1. You can receive permits, at no cost, at Prairie du Chien City Hall between 8 AM and 4:30 PM.

2. All permits will be approved prior to issuance.

3. Permits are required for any businesses located or operating in the restricted area.

4. Upon entering any restricted area, you must call the Crawford County Dispatch Center (608-326-8414) and state your name, contact number in case of emergency, the length of time and purpose for being in the restricted area.

5. Upon leaving, you must notify the Dispatch Center that you are leaving the restricted area.

6. Each time a person enters and leaves a restricted area, they are responsible for moving the barricades that are blocking the road. For example, when you arrive, move barricade, drive through, and then immediately stop and replace the barricades behind you. Repeat the process when exiting as well.

7. If a business is surrounded by flood waters, the permits do not allow for pedestrian or vehicular traffic through the flood waters

8. Access by boats is permissible at your own discretion, BUT law enforcement/fire personnel will not transport by boat. Please keep in mind a slow no-wake is in effect for all waters under the jurisdiction of the city of Prairie du Chien.

9. VIOLATIONS OF THESE RULES COULD RESULT IN PENALTIES OR REVOCATION OF FURTHER ACCESS TO RESTRICTED AREAS.

SANDBAG OPERATIONS – Bags have been filled and delivered to the location at the corner of East Washington St. and North Ohio St. Those who need sandbags should call the EOC at 326-0266.

Municipalities and townships who need sandbags should contact their chief elected official. The city and county are looking for volunteers who would be willing to place sandbags around the city and Crawford County. Please call 326-0266 if you would like to volunteer.

STREET CLOSURES CURRENTLY IN EFFECT

 North Main St is closed from Frederick St to West Washington Street.

 All of St. Feriole Island