Flooding forces closure of Prairie du Chien's St. Feriole Island

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A portion of Prairie du Chien is closed to all traffic due to Mississippi River flooding.
Mayor Dave Hemmer made the announcement about the closure because of river level that may exceed those recorded in 2001.
They're asking people not to walk on the island.
According to the city, they are preparing evacuation sites for people displaced by flooding. More information is expected on the sites Friday afternoon.
People who evacuate their homes are asked to contact Madison Gas and Electric and Alliant Energy.
From the news release:
Due to a higher predicted river stage, the wastewater department is asking that all people that are or will be receiving flood water into their basement, that they place a plastic bag and a couple sandbags over their floor drain to prevent flood waters from entering into the sanitary sewer line. Sandbags are available to be picked up at the corner of N. Ohio St. and E. Washington St. or those who need sand bags and have no reasonable means of picking them up contact the WWTF at 608-326-8534 or
Crawford County EOC at 608-326-0266 for assistance.
A slow no wake will be in effect as well in all flooded navigable waters in the City of Prairie du Chien.
ENTERING RESTRICTED AREAS – The following rules apply in both the City of Prairie du Chien
and throughout Crawford County:
1. You can receive permits, at no cost, at Prairie du Chien City Hall between 8 AM and 4:30 PM.
2. All permits will be approved prior to issuance.
3. Permits are required for any businesses located or operating in the restricted area.
4. Upon entering any restricted area, you must call the Crawford County Dispatch Center (608-326-8414) and state your name, contact number in case of emergency, the length of time and purpose for being in the restricted area.
5. Upon leaving, you must notify the Dispatch Center that you are leaving the restricted area.
6. Each time a person enters and leaves a restricted area, they are responsible for moving the barricades that are blocking the road. For example, when you arrive, move barricade, drive through, and then immediately stop and replace the barricades behind you. Repeat the process when exiting as well.
7. If a business is surrounded by flood waters, the permits do not allow for pedestrian or vehicular traffic through the flood waters
8. Access by boats is permissible at your own discretion, BUT law enforcement/fire personnel will not transport by boat. Please keep in mind a slow no-wake is in effect for all waters under the jurisdiction of the city of Prairie du Chien.
9. VIOLATIONS OF THESE RULES COULD RESULT IN PENALTIES OR REVOCATION OF FURTHER ACCESS TO RESTRICTED AREAS.
SANDBAG OPERATIONS – Bags have been filled and delivered to the location at the corner of East Washington St. and North Ohio St. Those who need sandbags should call the EOC at 326-0266.
Municipalities and townships who need sandbags should contact their chief elected official. The city and county are looking for volunteers who would be willing to place sandbags around the city and Crawford County. Please call 326-0266 if you would like to volunteer.
STREET CLOSURES CURRENTLY IN EFFECT
North Main St is closed from Frederick St to West Washington Street.
All of St. Feriole Island