Flooding repairs underway at Pettibone Park

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has been working diligently to repair damages caused by the severe spring flooding at Pettibone Park.
Located along the Mississippi River, Pettibone Park is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, families, and tourists. However, like many areas in the region, the park endured significant damage due to the intense spring flooding that affected the area. Some of that damage is requiring extensive repairs.
"The pavement at the entrance was actually pushed off the roadway and we had to fix that. So right now we have gravel there and in a few weeks we'll be putting in blacktop.", says Caden Reed with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department.
The flooding also lead to loads of debris and sand being washed up into the park from the Mississippi. That debris was put into separate piles and are in the process of being removed from the park.
The park is open while the repairs are being done. The Parks department estimates the timeline to take a few more weeks.