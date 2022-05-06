Fmr. Astronaut Mark Lee named Distinguished Eagle Scout at centennial celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viroqua native Mark Lee said scouting formed a solid foundation that ultimately paved his path to the stars.
At the La Crosse Center on Friday, the Air Force veteran who flew on four space shuttle missions gave the keynote address before receiving one of just a handful of Distinguished Eagle Scout honors given by the Gateway Area Council.
Lee said even with awards from the Air Force and NASA, this recognition fits right at the top.
"I'm a big fan of scouting and everything that it does for the development of a person and how important it is for their career and setting goals," Lee said. "Things like that are so critical."
Joined at Friday's event by his 93-year-old father, Lee said some of his brothers and both of his sons were also Eagle Scouts.
The celebration of 100 years of the Gateway Area Council continues into the weekend.