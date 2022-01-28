Folk dance fun at North Woods Elementary

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Students at North Woods Elementary school spent a week learning and taking part in some global folk dancing. The merging of music and physical education classes made it possible to teach students various dances from around the world.
"I like the songs and I like the tone and the beat," said Autumn, a 5th grader. "It just all sounds nice to me."
The school was able to host a dance artist in residence through a Gold Star Grant from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation. That local artist, Sue Hulsether, worked with over 300 students from kindergarten through 5th grade.
North Woods staff looks to incorporate the dance elements and lessons learned into the school's regular Global Arts Nights for their families.