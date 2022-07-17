Folk Life lessons at the Hixon House

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Lessons on old school crafts were on display Sunday at the Hixon House.
Wood carving, printing presses, flintknapping and more were available so people could see how things were made before power tools and mass production were the norm.
Jack Larson of the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center says that the centuries old techniques are just as relevant today as they ever were.
"I think it's important to know a little about your history so when you're going forward, you can appreciate your current traditions," Larson said. "A lot of these skills are still in use today. It's not just about old stuff. Using your hands and learning about art and practicing your skills is as current today as it was back in the day."
Larson adds that events like this are also held for children and tend to be more hands on with the crafts.