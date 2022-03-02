Food donated to La Crosse and Onalaska school district food pantries

ONALASKA Wis, (WXOW)-- Gundersen Health System donated 1,450 pounds of food to the Onalaska School District Food pantry and the La Crosse School District Food Pantry on Wednesday.
It is part of a program that Gundersen has been running since 2018 that has donated a total of 8,600 pounds of food.
"(It's) An opportunity for our community members, our employees and or partners all made donations to help the two school districts restock their food pantry shelves." said Jessica Boland, the Work Site Wellness Consultant at Gundersen Health System.
You can find information of the distribution days for the Onalaska School District here and for the La Crosse School District here.