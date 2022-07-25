Food pantries impacted by inflation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As inflation soars and supply chains are disrupted, food pantries are struggling to keep up as more people sign up for assistance.
CNN reports that Americans are spending an extra $500 every month due to rising costs, including $78 per month on food. That has led to many people seeking local help to put food on the table.
WAFER Food Pantry has seen an increase of around 200 households per month in 2022. Their mobile pantry is also setting records with the amount of packages they disperse in the area.
Executive Director Erin Waldhart says people are turning to them to obtain the most common items people consume most.
“People that haven’t been here in a long time are coming back to request assistance once again," Waldhart said. "We’re seeing an increase in the number of new families requesting service and what we are hearing across the board is that inflation has been very difficult for them and when grocery shopping, can’t buy the essential healthy products like dairy, meat and produce.”
On the other side of the Mississippi, Susan Oddsen of the La Crescent Food Shelf has seen average daily customers jump from 15 to 25, with a recent record set at 38. She says that beyond inflation, state and federal resources are lacking due to the state of the economy as well.
“The amount of food that comes to us through the food bank system, through the TFAP program, is often free USDA food products, and that has decreased," Oddsen said. "Partly due to supply chain. Partly due to food costs that affect the government’s purchasing. So there’s less food available for us and yet there’s an increased need. So we’ve had to be creative and try to source as much as we can through the food banks but also purchasing at local stores.”
Oddsen adds that the shelf put a premium on the five types of items the people of Minnesota prioritize most. Those include meat products, fresh produce, dairy, eggs and baked goods.
WAFER received a large pallet of baby formula back in May right at the peak of the product shortage. Waldhart says around half of that shipment remains and that the pantry would love to help anyone who needs to feed their child. The canisters from the pallet expire in January.
They also are currently working on their new location at the corner of Gillette and George Streets. Waldhart says construction is slated to be completed in March.