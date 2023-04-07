For 30 years. a local non-profit has been protecting the Mississippi River

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to around 12.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&