Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to around 12.3 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

For 30 years. a local non-profit has been protecting the Mississippi River

With a mission to protect and preserve the natural environment in the La Crosse area, the non-profit River Clean Up is celebrating its 30th year.
Mississippi river.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- With a mission to protect and preserve the natural environment in the La Crosse area, the non-profit River Clean Up is celebrating its 30th year. 

Focusing on the mighty Mississippi River, the non-profit has cleaned up over 750,000 pounds of trash during those three decades. 

cleaning up the river.jpg

River Clean Up committee co-chair Russell Wilson said they've picked up just about everything. 

"We've cleaned up enough 55 gallon barrels, if we stack them end to end, they would almost go a mile and three quarters," Wilson said. "We've picked up almost 1,800 tires out of the river."

There are two events planned for this May - a corporate clean up on May 12 and a community clean up on May 13. 

river clean up .jpg

One company that participates, TRANE, provides its employees with volunteering hours.

"Its been a huge success so far, last year we have over 140 TRANE employees come out to the event," TRANE director of engineering Jay Johnson said. "I think they really like it because it - I mean it starts with the commitment of the company giving them the time and then the connection with the river. So many people live and work here and it's such a great natural resource for us."

Keeping the surrounding environment clean benefits the whole community. Wilson said it's helps tourism and the economy. 

Through the years, nearly 7,000 people have volunteered for the event which is something Wilson said is making a difference. 

"It makes me feel absolutely wonderful after this being 30 years of doing this," Wilson said. "It really gives me a good feeling to look at what we've accomplished over the years and where we've gone and how beautiful our area really is."

River Clean Up volunteers.jpg

Those looking to volunteer this year can find registration here. Wilson asks volunteers to dress accordingly. 

