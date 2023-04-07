For 30 years. a local non-profit has been protecting the Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- With a mission to protect and preserve the natural environment in the La Crosse area, the non-profit River Clean Up is celebrating its 30th year.
Focusing on the mighty Mississippi River, the non-profit has cleaned up over 750,000 pounds of trash during those three decades.
River Clean Up committee co-chair Russell Wilson said they've picked up just about everything.
"We've cleaned up enough 55 gallon barrels, if we stack them end to end, they would almost go a mile and three quarters," Wilson said. "We've picked up almost 1,800 tires out of the river."
There are two events planned for this May - a corporate clean up on May 12 and a community clean up on May 13.
One company that participates, TRANE, provides its employees with volunteering hours.
"Its been a huge success so far, last year we have over 140 TRANE employees come out to the event," TRANE director of engineering Jay Johnson said. "I think they really like it because it - I mean it starts with the commitment of the company giving them the time and then the connection with the river. So many people live and work here and it's such a great natural resource for us."
Keeping the surrounding environment clean benefits the whole community. Wilson said it's helps tourism and the economy.
Through the years, nearly 7,000 people have volunteered for the event which is something Wilson said is making a difference.
"It makes me feel absolutely wonderful after this being 30 years of doing this," Wilson said. "It really gives me a good feeling to look at what we've accomplished over the years and where we've gone and how beautiful our area really is."
Those looking to volunteer this year can find registration here. Wilson asks volunteers to dress accordingly.