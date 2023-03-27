For many, Rudy's opening day marks the start of spring and summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Rudy's Drive-In Restaurant opened Monday for its 90th season.
With the roller skating carhops, Rudy's serves up the classics including burgers, hot dogs and root beer.
One customer, Ron Kendhammer, couldn't miss out on the first chili dog of the season as the opening day marks the start of spring.
"It's the coming of the cruise nights and fun with friends from over the years," Kendhammer said. "Got a lot of friends that are Rudy's fans and car fans - the old car club days and whatnot. So, it's a big deal."
From the first Rudy's Drive-In root beer stand in Chippewa Falls in 1933, they continued to grow through a depression and many wars. Now, where it's stood since 1966, customers come by the La Crosse Street location.
Kendhammer said it's "pretty special" to see a business with a longstanding history still standing today.
Rudy's Drive-In is open daily from 11-9 p.m. Currently, there is no indoor seating but outdoor seating is available along with the traditional curbside pickup.